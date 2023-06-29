Europe markets head for mixed open as central bankers talk of more hikes

European stocks are on course for a mixed open Thursday as investors assess commentary from leading central bankers on the need to continue the fight against inflation.

In a CNBC-moderated panel at the European Central Bank forum in Sintra, Portugal, ECB President Christine Lagarde, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell vowed to push on despite growth risks.

Powell said there was "more restriction coming" and that "moving at consecutive meetings" was not off the table. He also said there was a "significant possibility that there will be a downturn," even if this was not the most likely scenario.

It follows encouraging U.S. data earlier this week on increased key capital goods orders and consumer confidence.

Lagarde also acknowledged the possibility of a euro zone recession this year, although it is not the ECB's baseline case. She told the panel a July hike was likely and that monetary policymakers "still have more ground to cover."

The Bank of England's Bailey said the U.K. economy was proving "more resilient" than he previously expected as he, too, stressed the central bank would do what was needed to bring down high U.K. inflation.

A further message from the conference this week has been on market pricing of swift interest rate cuts from the ECB. In an interview with CNBC, the central bank's Chief Economist Philip Lane cautioned against pricing in cuts to interest rates within the next two years.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 closed 0.7% higher Wednesday after staging a cautious turnaround from six straight negative sessions on Tuesday. Chipmakers drove a 2% gain in tech stocks following a Wall Street Journal report that the U.S. was considering new restrictions on exporting artificial intelligence chips to China.

Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Thursday. U.S. futures were slightly higher as banks rose after passing the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.