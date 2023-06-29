4 ways to save on cooling costs as a dangerous heat wave grips millions of Americans

The sun sets behind power lines near homes during a heat wave in Los Angeles, Sept. 6, 2022.

As millions of Americans across the country grapple with scorching heat, experts are offering tips for saving money amid record-breaking temperatures.

Despite falling inflation, electricity prices remain elevated with a 5.9% annual increase in May, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. This summer, Americans are expected to pay about 2% more for electricity compared with last year, the U.S. Energy Information Administration predicts.

"This is one of those difficult times where staying cool is not just a matter of comfort and convenience — it can be a health and safety issue," said Bruce McClary, a senior vice president of the National Foundation for Credit Counseling.

McClary said the heat wave is particularly concerning for warmer parts of the U.S., where summertime energy bills are already higher. For cash-strapped consumers, larger-than-expected electric bills can sometimes be the "tipping point" into a financial crisis, he said.

With lingering triple-digit temperatures in some parts of the country, here are some of the best ways to save on cooling expenses, according to experts.