'Barbie' Roller skates, Hot Wheels and dog toys: Brands are going all in on merch for summer's hottest movie

"Barbie" isn't just the biggest ticket of the summer, it's also the hottest merch money can buy.

The marketing team behind the upcoming Margo Robbie film has unleashed a tsunami of branded partnerships, ranging from Barbie-themed nail polish and roller skates to fashion collabs, clothing for dogs and ice cream flavors.

Indeed, the marketing efforts for the film have received as much attention in some social media circles as the film itself thanks in part to stunts like the free Airbnb stay at Barbie's Malibu DreamHouse.

Fueling the popularity behind the promotional campaign is "the iconic nature that the brand has," says Matthew Quint, a brand expert at Columbia Business School.

Since its creation in 1959, the Barbie brand has had countless partnerships and licensing arrangements with brands in related industries.

"When you're an icon, everyone is familiar with you instinctively," Quint tells Make It. "Add on the marketing push that you get with a Hollywood film, and you've got the explosion of attention, content and partnership around the movie."

Notable tie-ins for the movie include:

Part of the reason fans have so thoroughly embraced the movie's marketing push is because Barbie is a piece of merchandise that has been turned into a film, not a film that has been turned into merchandise.

"Our relationship with this brand is with a physical object, with a merchandise item," Quint says. "It's a lot easier, when a film adaptation occurs, to not be offended by the sense that this is all about selling a thing rather than just selling a story."

The boutique cinema chain Alamo Drafthouse is leaning into the Barbie hype, launching its first-ever tie-in merchandise collection alongside the film.

When Alamo moviegoers watch "Barbie," they'll be able to purchase a limited edition lunchbox and thermos combo, as well as sunglasses, enamel pin sets and Barbie stickers.