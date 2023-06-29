Supreme Court decision on student loan forgiveness expected Friday

U.S. Supreme Court, Biden vs Nebraska, Student Debt Relief Program Douglas Rissing | Istock | Getty Images

What's at stake in loan forgiveness decision

The justices ruling will determine whether or not the Biden administration can move forward with its plan to wipe out more than a quarter of the country's $1.7 trillion in outstanding federal student debt. Roughly 14 million people would have their student debt entirely cleared by the program, according to an estimate by higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz. In total, around 37 million people would be eligible for some loan cancellation, Kantrowitz estimates — up to $20,000 if they received a Pell Grant in college, a type of aid for low-income families, or as much as $10,000 if they did not. Shortly after Biden announced his plan, the legal challenges piled up. The program has now faced at least six lawsuits from Republican-backed states and conservative groups, most of which accuse the president of executive overreach. Two of those legal challenges made it to the Supreme Court: one brought by six GOP-led states — Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri Nebraska, and South Carolina — and another backed by the Job Creators Network Foundation, a conservative advocacy organization.

Justices consider executive authority to cancel debt

In the cases, the justices examined whether or not Biden has the power to forgive so much student debt without authorization from Congress. And at an estimated cost of $400 billion, the policy would be among the most expensive executive actions in U.S. history. Biden officials insist that he's acting within the law, pointing out that the Heroes Act of 2003, which is a product of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, grants the U.S. secretary of education the authority to make changes to the federal student loan system during national emergencies. The country was operating under an emergency declaration due to Covid-19 when the president rolled out his forgiveness plan. Yet the plaintiffs trying to block forgiveness say the president is incorrectly using the law, which they argue allows only for narrow applications of relief and not the kind of across-the-board loan cancellation the president wants to deliver.

