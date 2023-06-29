Supreme Court rejects affirmative action at colleges as unconstitutional

The Supreme Court on Thursday ruled that the affirmative action admission policies of Harvard and the University of North Carolina, which gave weight to a would-be student's race, are unconstitutional.

The ruling is a massive blow to decades-old efforts to boost enrollment of racial minorities at American universities.

The majority opinion by Chief Justice John Roberts, which all five of his fellow conservative justices joined in, said that both Harvard's and UNC's affirmative action programs "unavoidably employ race in a negative manner, involve racial stereotyping, and lack meaningful end points."

"We have never permitted admissions programs to work in that way, and we will not do so today," Roberts wrote.

The majority said that the universities' policies violated the equal protection clause of the Constitution's 14th Amendment.

Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, a liberal and African-American, in a dissent called the ruling "truly a tragedy for us all."