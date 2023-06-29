LIVE UPDATES
Virgin Galactic spaceflight live updates: First paying customers set for space in key step for tourism
This is CNBC's live blog covering Virgin Galactic's first commercial spaceflight, "Galactic 01."
Space tourism company Virgin Galactic, founded by Sir Richard Branson in 2004, is launching its long-awaited first commercial spaceflight, called "Galactic 01," on Thursday.
Taking off from Spaceport America in New Mexico, the company's spacecraft is being flown by a pair of pilots and carries four passengers: A Virgin Galactic trainer, to oversee the mission from inside the cabin, and its first trio of paying customers. The three paying passengers are members of the Italian Air Force, and the flight carries 13 research payloads onboard.
Virgin Galactic's start to commercial service comes after years of delays and setbacks. If "Galactic 01" is successful, the company plans to fly its second mission as soon as August and then aims to begin flying its spacecraft, VSS Unity, once a month.
The company continues to raise capital to fund development of its coming Delta class of spacecraft, aiming to build a fleet of vehicles that can each fly at least once a week.
Virgin Galactic has a backlog of about 800 passengers. Many of those tickets were sold at prices between $200,000 and $250,000 each over a decade ago, but the company reopened ticket sales two years ago – with pricing beginning at $450,000 per seat.
Virgin Galactic in the fledgling space tourism sector
Space tourism is a fledgling piece of the overall space economy, and "Galactic 01" represents Virgin Galactic's official debut into that sub-sector.
There are three U.S. companies flying private passengers to space, although the experience differs significantly between the companies.
Both Branson's Virgin Galactic and Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin fly passengers on sub-orbital trips, where passengers experiencing a couple minutes of weightlessness.
While Elon Musk's SpaceX flies passengers to orbit, at a cost of tens of millions of dollars. Those trips typically see passengers spend multiple days or weeks in space.
Inside the spacecraft cabin
Virgin Galactic has spent quite a lot of time and money to design the interior of the spacecraft to be enjoyable for passengers as they float in microgravity, since the vehicle effectively transforms from aircraft to spacecraft and back to aircraft during the flight.
Airborne
"Galactic 01" is airborne! VMS Eve just took off moments ago, and will now carry VSS Unity up to its release point altitude.
On the move
Carrier aircraft VMS Eve and spacecraft VSS Unity are on the move, taxiing on the runway at Spaceport America. They're expected to take off in a few minutes.
Flight timeline
Virgin Galactic's carrier aircraft VMS Eve will take off after the company's livestream begins at 11 a.m. ET, carrying the spacecraft VSS Unity up to its launch point.
Typically, VMS Eve ascends for about 45 minutes, up to an altitude above 40,000 feet. Once in position, the aircraft releases VSS Unity, which then fires its rocket engine for about 60 seconds to fly into microgravity, giving passengers on board a couple minutes of weightlessness.
In total, the flights last about 90 minutes from when VMS Eve takes off to the time VSS Unity touches back down.
Who's on board
The company's pair of vehicles is carrying eight people in total: four pilots and four passengers.
Carrier aircraft VMS Eve is flown by American commander Kelly Latimer and Canadian pilot Jameel Janjua.
Spacecraft VSS Unity is flown by American commander Mike "Sooch" Masucci and Italian pilot Nicola Pecile.
The four passengers inside Unity are Virgin Galactic astronaut instructor Colin Bennett, Italian Air Force Col. Walter Villadei, Italian Air Force Lt. Col. Angelo Landolfi, and National Research Council of Italy engineer Pantaleone Carlucci.
Virgin Galactic’s system
The company uses a two-step system known as "air launch" to fly its passengers on a sub-orbital spaceflight.
This type of spaceflight gives passengers a couple of minutes of weightlessness, unlike the much longer, more difficult and more expensive private orbital flights conducted by Elon Musk's SpaceX.
After the jet-powered carrier aircraft, VMS Eve, carries the spacecraft into position, the rocket-powered VSS Unity is released and fires its engine to climb past an altitude of 80 kilometers (or about 262,000 feet). That altitude is what the U.S. recognizes as the boundary of space.
VSS Unity then slowly rotates in microgravity before returning in a glide, to touch down on the Spaceport America runway.
