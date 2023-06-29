CNBC Investing Club

Wall Street shows ongoing frustration with an entertainment giant, sees gains ahead for 2 retailers

Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
A sign near an entrance to Walt Disney World on May 22, 2023 in Orlando, Florida.
Joe Raedle | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Wall Street showed ongoing — and understandable — frustration with Walt Disney's (DIS) lackluster share-price performance, while retailer TJX Companies (TJX) and ecommerce giant Amazon (AMZN) are poised to see their stocks climb higher.