The 10 worst places in the U.S. for renters

Renting can be a strategic move, whether you're saving to buy a house or want a more flexible lifestyle than homeownership may offer. But when you're looking for a place to live, you can't always just go with the cheapest option if you also want comforts like job security and access to nature.

To determine the best and worst places for renters, RentCafe ranked 136 U.S. cities on metrics ranging from average apartment size to local unemployment rate to influx of new business.

While the best cities for renters offer strong local economies and sizeable apartments at reasonable prices, the worst cities for renters leave much to be desired. You're typically either paying less in rent at the sacrifice of job opportunities in the area or paying too much in rent despite earning a decent living.

RentCafe created a scoring system using 20 different metrics across three categories — cost of living, local economy and quality of life — to rank how renters may fare in each locale.

Each category considered data from metrics like these:

Cost of living: Includes local cost of living estimates, lease renewal rates and market competition.

Includes local cost of living estimates, lease renewal rates and market competition. Local economy: Includes job market indicators like unemployment (based on the Census Bureau 5-year estimates) and job growth rates and renter income.

Includes job market indicators like unemployment (based on the Census Bureau 5-year estimates) and job growth rates and renter income. Quality of life: Includes apartment locations, school quality and natural amenities.

Detroit is the worst city for renters, the rent comparison website found. Though it might feature some notably affordable units on the rental market with an average rent of just $1,215 a month, Detroit's high unemployment rate, low average income among renters of just $26,371 per year and low job growth potential make it a difficult place for renters to get ahead.

Outside of Detroit, however, you'll find most of the bottom-10 cities for renters along the coasts — especially in the Northeast. Here are RentCafe's worst cities for renters.