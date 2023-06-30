Bitcoin slips after SEC reportedly calls ETF filings inadequate, but still heads for a winning month

The price of bitcoin fell on Friday following a report that recent bitcoin filings from big names like BlackRock and Fidelity have been deemed inadequate in the eyes of the SEC.

Bitcoin lost more than 1% and was last trading at $30,191.00, according to Coin Metrics. Earlier in the day it briefly broke above the $31,000 level.

The move came after the Wall Street Journal reported Friday that the Securities and Exchange Commission told Nasdaq and Cboe Global Markets, both of which filed bitcoin ETF applications on behalf of various institutions this month, that the filings aren't sufficiently clear or comprehensive.

Specifically, the SEC said it returned the filings because they didn't name the spot bitcoin exchange that the Nasdaq and Cboe would have a "surveillance-sharing agreement" with or provide enough detail about the arrangement, according to the report. The filings can be resubmitted.