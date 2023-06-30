We changed our price target on Constellation after listening to Friday's earnings call

Constellation Brands (STZ) delivered an earnings beat Friday, along with a compelling outlook that prompted us to raise our price target on shares of the Corona brewer. Net sales climbed 6% year over year, to $2.52 billion, ahead of Wall Street's expectations of $2.47 billion, according to estimates compiled by Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings-per-share advanced 9% compared with same period a year prior, to $2.91 a share, above the $2.83 a share predicted by analysts. Excluding equity losses from Constellation's stake in cannabis company Canopy , adjusted earnings came in at $3.04 per share. In addition to the headline numbers, adjusted operating income of $827 million was up 4% year over year and above the $804 million consensus estimate, according to FactSet. Operating cash flow came in at $665 million, missing analysts' forecasts for $758 million, while free cash flow of $388 million edged out the $383 million estimate. Bottom line Management's full-year guidance — like the headline sales and earnings numbers — was better than the estimates from Wall Street. However, it likely left some investors disappointed that the team opted to simply reiterate its forecast, rather than raise following the beats reported this quarter. We understand the reluctance to get too optimistic. Beer market dynamics are in flux as consumer preferences are shifting, a possible recession is on the horizon, and we're still early in Constellation's fiscal year. We suspect these factors and others are forcing management to be conservative with its outlook. The quarter wasn't flawless. For example, beer depletions — an industry term for the number of cases that are sold to retailers by a distributor — were a bit short versus expectations. But we aren't concerned after the company explained on its earnings call that depletion performance accelerated through the quarter and through June. Moreover, management expects to realize margin expansion throughout the year in its wine-and-spirits portfolio thanks to prior efforts to increase the company's focus on premium beverages. In short, we believe Constellation's management team is underpromising so it can overdeliver throughout the year. This is likely why STZ shares flipped into positive territory Friday morning as the call with investors got underway. As a result, we are raising our price target slightly, to $270 from $260. That's just under 23 times the midrange of management's full-year-earnings forecast. It's also a slight premium to the average historical valuation, which is warranted given the underlying trends we are seeing in both the beer and wine-and-spirits portfolios for both sales and profitability. Company results Beer sales of $2.1 billion, up 11% year over year, were better than analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Operating income on beer came in at $798 million, missing the $836 million consensus estimate. However, despite the segment's operating margin taking a hit of 220 basis points compared with last year (falling to 38% due to an increase in the cost of raw materials and higher marketing spend) it managed to edge out expectations. Additionally, beer shipments to distributors were up 7.5% annually, while depletions were up 5.5%, a tad below expectations for a 5.6% increase. However, management noted that the 12-week rate was better than the 26-week rate and the 4-week rate was better than the 12-week rate. Constellation was the top share gainer in the U.S. beer market for the eighth quarter in a row, and now owns six of the top 15 growing high-end brands on the market. Modelo Especial remains the top brand in high end and fastest-growing beer by sales in the U.S. Meanwhile, wine-and-spirits front sales came in at $416.3 million, a decrease of 11% year over year and below analysts' expectations of $458 million. Operating income of $79 million was also short versus the $93 million expected by Wall Street. The segment's operating margin contracted 60 basis points, to 19%, hurt by lower shipment volumes and unfavorable sales mix. Wine-and-spirits shipments were up 5.9% annually, while depletions declined 6.3%. Guidance Excluding Canopy, management reiterated its expectation to achieve consolidated earnings of $11.70 a share to $12.00 a share for the full fiscal year, ahead of analysts' forecasts of $11.61 per share. Assumed in this guidance is beer net sales growth of 7% to 9% and roughly flat organic net sales of wine and spirits of between. Operating income is expected to grow to 5% to 7% in beer and 2% to 4% in wine and spirits. Additionally, operating cash flow is still expected to come in between $2.4 billion and $2.6 billion. Taking out capital expenditures of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion (unchanged), the free cash flow forecast comes in between $1.2 billion and $1.3 billion (unchanged). Management noted that incorporated in this forecast is an expectation for packaging and raw material costs, along with freight and overhead costs to remain elevated. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. 