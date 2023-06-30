Euro zone inflation slides more than expected in June, but core rate ticks higher

Euro zone inflation came in at 5.5% in June, according to preliminary data, lower than analyst expectations, but core inflation, which excludes energy and food, remains stubbornly high and rose to 5.4%.

The figures will be closely watched by the European Central Bank, which hiked interest rates to their highest level in 22 years on June 15. The benchmark rate moved 25 basis points higher to 3.5%, moving out of step with the U.S. Federal Reserve, which paused hikes at its last meeting.

The European Central Bank also revised its headline and core inflation expectations for the next couple of years during its interest rate meeting. It now anticipates inflation will reach an average 5.4% this year, 3% in 2024 and 2.2% in 2025.

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Tuesday, before the latest figures, that inflation was still too high and that it's too early to declare victory over consumer price rises.

Speaking at the Sintra central banking event in Portugal, she said: "Inflation in the euro area is too high and is set to remain so for too long. But the nature of the inflation challenge in the euro area is changing."

