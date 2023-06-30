I'm a psychology expert in Finland—here's the 500-year-old mindset that makes us the world's happiest people

"Sisu" is a concept and way of living that has been interwoven into Finnish culture for more than 500 years. It has no direct translation, but it is focused on determination and fortitude. It's about having the grit to push forward in the face of adversity and near-impossible odds. For six years in a row, Finland has ranked No. 1 as the happiest country in the world. Having lived here for most of my life, I believe that sisu plays a significant role in our well-being and ability to maintain such a positive and resilient mindset. As a psychology expert, I've devoted my career to teaching people how to incorporate sisu into their lives. Here's my best advice:

1. Find a purpose outside of yourself.

According to research from psychologist Angela Duckworth, we can endure so much more when we work towards something that contributes to the world beyond ourselves. To gather firsthand data on sisu for my PhD studies, I completed a 1,500-mile running expedition across New Zealand. I dedicated my run to raising awareness about family violence. Each time I started to feel worn out or was on the verge of giving up, turning to that larger purpose helped me push forward. When you take on a new challenge or need the strength to continue, find a greater purpose to connect with. It can be your family or friends, or someone who inspires you, or a cause that is close to your heart.

2. Increase resilience through training.

Leading up to the run, I trained nearly every day for two years. I laced up my running shoes even when I didn't want to. I always showed up, rain or shine. Practice and preparation makes it easier to harness our inner sisu. I learned that the more we challenge ourselves, the more our bodies naturally pick up on habits that bolster our resilience. In fact, studies show that we have hidden reserves that we can draw upon when we need them most. Focusing on my breathing to calm my nervous system was the strategy that improved my running. Over time, I went from a beginner to clocking in 10 to 15 miles a day.

3. Be gentle with yourself and connect with nature.