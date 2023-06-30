Investors are betting on stocks to keep rising in the second half with these ETFs

Many investors appear comfortable betting on stocks to continue rising after a surprising strong first half, according to fund flow data. All four exchange-traded funds that brought in more than $1 billion in new cash over the past week were broad equity funds, according to FactSet. The Vanguard S & P 500 ETF (VOO) brought in the biggest haul with $4.6 billion, per FactSet. Investors even plowed $1.9 billion into the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ) , which is up almost 40% so far this year. The flows are notable because investors have been somewhat reluctant to put more money in stocks this year despite the rally. The flows over the past week represent more than 25% of total inflows this year for the VOO and the SPDR S & P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) , according to FactSet. The QQQ still had negative net flows this year as of June 29, though the slightly cheaper QQQM version has positive inflows for the year. The inflows also suggest investors have not been looking to lock in their gains after the first-half rally. Large bond funds such as iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (AGG) and the Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) also saw inflows this week, so some investors are still hedging their bets on stocks. "Re-risking by investors was evident in Q2, particularly in June, as equities saw material inflows for the first time since the start of the year, and more buying by systematic funds. With investors starting to chase the recent rally, all major regions except Europe saw inflows. However, recession concerns and safety investments have not shown any signs of unwind just yet as we still see strong inflows going into cash and bonds," Barclays analyst Magesh Kumar Chandrasekaran said in a note to clients Friday. — CNBC's Michael Bloom contributed to this report.