The biggest takeaways from Microsoft's courtroom showdown with the FTC over Activision Blizzard

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella arrives at the U.S. DIstrict Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco on June 28, 2023.

Microsoft and its current major acquisition target, video game publisher Activision Blizzard , have wrapped up their five days in court in San Francisco as the Federal Trade Commission sought to stop the deal from closing, but not without several fascinating facts coming to light.

And not only about games. Information on Microsoft's business ambitions, its process for okaying acquisitions, and its most critical rivals in cybersecurity was revealed as part of the hearing process, thanks to documents and testimony from executives. Large releases like this don't happen every day, and in the past several years Microsoft has avoided prominent trials that can result in several notable disclosures at once.

The FTC had originally planned to bring its case against the deal before an administrative law judge in August but then opted to seek a preliminary injunction in federal court as the agency became worried that Microsoft would try to close, even though some jurisdictions had not cleared the purchase.

In addition to regulators in the U.S. and the United Kingdom, Sony also opposes the deal. Its PlayStation 5 console competes with the Xbox Series S and X consoles, and the company has said that anticompetitive effects would arise if Microsoft were to take control of Activision Blizzard.

Here's a rundown of notable facts that have trickled out in recent days and are still lingering after both parties presented their closing arguments on Thursday.

Mobile, mobile, mobile. The impulse to expand Microsoft's gaming business on mobile devices at least in part inspired the Activision acquisition. "It was very imperative to us if we were going to remain [relevant and] grow relevance in the market, we were going to have to find mobile customers for Xbox," Phil Spencer, Microsoft's CEO of gaming, said last Friday. Revenue from mobile gaming is growing faster than revenue from gaming on PCs or consoles, and Microsoft executives repeatedly said in the hearings that the company has made little progress on building key mobile gaming content.

Activision Blizzard and Microsoft have agreed to terminate the deal if it's not done by July 18. District Judge Jacqueline Scott Corley said on Thursday that she isn't sure when she'll decide on the preliminary injunction. "But obviously, I'm mindful," she said.

