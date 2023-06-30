CNBC Daily Open: Don't bet against the U.S. economy

This report is from today's CNBC Daily Open, our new, international markets newsletter. CNBC Daily Open brings investors up to speed on everything they need to know, no matter where they are. Like what you see? You can subscribe here .

Larger in reality

The U.S. economy grew an annualized 2% from January to March, according to the Commerce Department's third and final estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product. That's a big jump from the initial estimate of 1.3% and higher than the 1.4% Dow Jones consensus — consumer spending and exports were stronger than previously thought.

Boosted by banks

U.S. stocks rose Thursday, buoyed by gains in the banking sector as investors celebrated positive results in the Federal Reserve's annual stress test for banks. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed Friday. Japan's Nikkei 225 slipped around 0.6% as Tokyo's inflation reading for June came in at 3.1% year on year. However, South Korea's Kospi added 0.5% on the news that the country's industrial production in May rose 3.2% month over month — economists expected production to decline.

China's businesses falter

China's factory activity in June shrank for a third consecutive month, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. Non-manufacturing activity — which includes sectors like finance, health care and real estate — grew, but at its slowest pace this year. China's monetary stimulus "just isn't working," according to China Beige Book, a U.S.-based research company.

Successful spaceflight, but shares sink

Virgin Galactic successfully completed its first commercial spaceflight yesterday. Named Galactic 01, the flight took off in New Mexico and carried three paying passengers, all of whom are members of the Italian Air Force. Despite the smooth mission, Virgin Galactic shares sank more than 10% yesterday and a further 1.9% in extended training.

[PRO] IPOs come to life

The initial public offering market's stirring to life again. Three big IPOs — Savers Value Village, Kodiak Gas Services and Fidelis Insurance — were priced Wednesday and started trading yesterday. CNBC Pro's Bob Pisani breaks down their performance, picks a winner and explains what this means for the general IPO market.