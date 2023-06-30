This Enneagram type is the most likely to be a high-earner: ‘External rewards are extremely motivating’

The wildly popular Enneagram test is known for being a nuanced personality assessment. The test, which is usually about 100 questions long, sorts respondents into 9 types:

Type 1: The Reformer

Type 2: The Helper

Type 3: The Achiever

Type 4: The Individualist

Type 5: The Investigator

Type 6: The Loyalist

Type 7: The Enthusiast

Type 8: The Challenger

Type 9: The Peacemaker

Results come with a detailed description of that type's motivations and weaknesses. Your type might also be linked to your career trajectory, according to a survey of more than 80,000 adults by Truity, a personality test platform.

Some types are more likely to be high-earners than others.

Type Threes, or achievers, were the highest earners, raking in, on average, near $90,000. Type Fours, or individualists, earn the least at $54,051.