This Enneagram type is the most likely to be a high-earner: ‘External rewards are extremely motivating’
The wildly popular Enneagram test is known for being a nuanced personality assessment. The test, which is usually about 100 questions long, sorts respondents into 9 types:
- Type 1: The Reformer
- Type 2: The Helper
- Type 3: The Achiever
- Type 4: The Individualist
- Type 5: The Investigator
- Type 6: The Loyalist
- Type 7: The Enthusiast
- Type 8: The Challenger
- Type 9: The Peacemaker
Results come with a detailed description of that type's motivations and weaknesses. Your type might also be linked to your career trajectory, according to a survey of more than 80,000 adults by Truity, a personality test platform.
Some types are more likely to be high-earners than others.
Type Threes, or achievers, were the highest earners, raking in, on average, near $90,000. Type Fours, or individualists, earn the least at $54,051.
The Achiever vs. The Individualist
Type Threes are most likely to be in "Director" or "Executive" roles, with 19% of them reporting having those titles, compared to 10% across all types. Only 3% reported being unemployed and narly half, 46%, said they are being "very fulfilled" by work.
This isn't all that surprising as Type Threes are known to be success-oriented and pragmatic. They are typically driven and competitive.
"External rewards are extremely motivating for a Three," Megan Malone, a personality researcher at Truity, said in a report. "This type is constantly looking for ways to prove their value. What's more, Threes are likely to possess key leadership qualities, like confidence, adaptability and charisma, so they are often the natural pick for leadership positions at work."
On the other hand, Type Fours are sensitive and introspective. They are drawn to jobs that allow them to use creative skills and are less interested in climbing the corporate ladder.
In fact, they are the type most likely to report that money is not a motivating factor for them, according to a separate report by Truity.
"Fours can struggle with taking action, they prefer to spend time coming up with unique ideas or examining their feelings," Malone said. "A major action like negotiating a pay raise can feel intimidating to this type. It's also worth noting that our survey found that Fours reported the highest rate of unfulfillment with their work life."
Of course, this is correlation not causation.
No matter your Type, you can always practice good financial hygiene by keeping an eye on your accounts, creating a budget, and increasing your earning potential.
