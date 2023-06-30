Supreme Court block of Biden’s student loan forgiveness could cause college enrollment to fall, experts say

watch now

College is only getting more expensive

Tuition and fees have more than doubled in 20 years, reaching $10,940 at four-year, in-state public colleges, on average, in the 2022-23 academic year; at four-year private colleges, it now costs $39,400, according to the College Board, which tracks trends in college pricing and student aid. "The [Supreme Court] decision still does little to erase the massive burden brought on by the exponential rise in college tuition," said Sarah Foster, analyst at Bankrate.com. Many students borrow to cover the tab, which has already propelled collective student loan debt in the U.S. past $1.7 trillion.

Typically, 7 in 10 college seniors graduate in the red, owing an average of nearly $30,000 per borrower, according to the most recent data from the Institute for College Access & Success. This year's incoming freshman class will rely on loans even more in pursuit of a degree at a public college or university, a recent report shows. A 2023 high school graduate could take on as much as $37,300, on average, in student debt to earn a bachelor's degree, according to a NerdWallet analysis of data from the National Center for Education Statistics. The share of parents taking out federal parent PLUS loans to help cover the costs of their children's college education has also grown, NerdWallet found.

A wave of students may opt out of college

Between the high cost of college and student loan burden, students are increasingly questioning the value of a four-year degree. "I started looking for a path that would be the cheapest and cause the least amount of debt," said Parker O'Neill, 18, who will start a two-year dental assisting program this fall at Century College, a community and technical college in White Bear Lake, Minnesota. Watching his mom struggle with her own debt repayment was the determining factor, he said.

High schoolers are also putting more emphasis on career training and post-college employment, a recent report by ECMC Group found. About two-thirds, or 65%, of high schoolers think education after high school is necessary, the report said, but among students from low-income, first-generation or minority backgrounds, only 47% are considering a four-year college.

How to avoid taking on too much student debt