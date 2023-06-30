Top things to watch in the stock market Friday ahead of July 4 week

Top things to watch Friday, June 30 1. The Dow , the S & P 500 and the Nasdaq are looking to wrap up the first half of the year on a higher note and are on pace to post weekly, monthly and quarterly gains. The Nasdaq is poised to be the big winner in the first half of the year, sitting a nearly 30% advance ahead of Friday's session. Ahead of the open, the Fed's favorite inflation gauge was softer . 2. Club name and Dow stock Apple (AAPL) is set to open above a $3 trillion market cap, a level it breached in January 2022 but failed to close above. Citi initiates coverage with a buy rating and a $240-per-share price target, which puts the stock at 30 times fiscal year 2025 earnings-per-share (EPS) estimates. Citi believes the premium is justified due to expanding gross margins, growing services and a strong balance sheet. 3. Nike (NKE), also a Dow component, beats on quarterly revenues but misses earnings by a penny. Revenue and margin guidance from the company for fiscal year 2024 was a tad light, but investors had braced for it. JPMorgan lowers its price target to $142 per share from $146. Shares are down 2.5%. 4. Nice quarter from Corona and Modelo maker Constellation Brands (STZ). Earnings, excluding losses from its failed investment in Canopy Growth , were $3.04 per share, crushing estimates of $2.83. Beer net sales increased 11% and depletion volume grew 5.5%. Stock is down early Friday as management only reaffirms the full-year guide. But, it's not in the company's nature to raise numbers so early in its fiscal year. 5. Jefferies upgrades Carnival (CCL) to a buy rating and increases its price target to $25 per share from $9. That PT is something of a catch-up call as the stock closed at just over $17 on Thursday. The analysts believe the acceleration in earnings and cash flow has become more clear. CCL soars more than 3% early Friday. 6. Snowflake (SNOW) price target increased to $205 per share from $180 at Jefferies. 7. Bausch + Lomb (BLCO) to acquire Xiidra, a non-steroid eye drop, from Novartis (NVS) for $1.75 billion in cash plus potential milestone payments. Something to watch as this is Brent Saunders' first deal since returning as CEO. Troubled Club name Bausch Health (BHC) owns most of B+L, which soars some 5% on the deal news. 8. Morgan Stanley sales Visa (V) and Mastercard (MS) still have room to keep benefiting from the ongoing international travel recovery. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

