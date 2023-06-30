Live updates: Wagner mercenaries are still in Ukraine, Pentagon says; EU leaders pledge more security commitments

Nearly a week after its failed insurrection against Moscow, some parts of Russian paramilitary group Wagner remain in Russian-occupied territories in Ukraine, the U.S. Pentagon says.

"On Wagner Group and its disposition, what I would tell you is, right now, we continue to see some elements of the Wagner Group in Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine," Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder said Thursday.

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin is now in exile in Belarus, Minsk said earlier this week.

The short-lived Wagner rebellion deeply divided Moscow's military echelons, with the EU now seeing cracks in Russian unity, Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas told CNBC.