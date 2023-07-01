Why Ford says new high-tech features for its Super Duty trucks will save marriages

DETROIT — Let's set a scene: A pickup driver and their spouse, the truck in reverse, attempting to align the hitch ball on the pickup with a coupler on the trailer. "A little left. No, your left. No, YOUR left. OK, now a little right. Never mind. Let's try it again."

That familiar headache, among others, is why Ford Motor is souping up technologies on its most expensive pickups to make the vehicles more manageable for newer owners and ease major pain points for veteran truck drivers.

The Detroit automaker is adding features to its 2023 Ford Super Duty lineup to boost transaction prices of the trucks and ease difficulties with some of the vehicles' most important functions: towing and carrying/hauling.

"This is really about making the truck safer for our customers, for equipment, for whatever you're towing. It's about productivity. It's about ease. It's about saving marriages," said Tim Baughman, general manager of Ford's commercial business. "With our new trailer-tow features, I'm sure we'll be saving a couple marriages based on what it can now do."

Many pickup owners, especially newer ones, face headaches such as determining how much weight they can safely put in their vehicles or hitching trailers to their trucks, according to Ford.

The latter challenge, specifically, can cause relationship troubles, as it can take two people and several tries to get positioning of the trucks and trailers correct for towing — like in our all-too-common but fictionalized scenario above.

"Our team is obsessed with our customers," Baughman said. "This is about customer understanding and customer obsession. And everything in this truck is purpose-built."

Ford says 96% of its customers tow with its F-250 to F-450 Super Duty pickups, which are larger siblings to its well-known F-150 trucks. A majority also use the vehicles to haul heavy loads in the beds of the vehicles, which start from roughly $44,000 and can run more than $103,000, depending on the model.

To assist with hitching and hauling, Ford is using technologies such as new camera features, automated assistance and smart weight taillights.