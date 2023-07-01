Kim Kardashian’s $3.2 billion Skims brand started in her bathtub: I’d dye my own shapewear ‘with tea bags and coffee’

Kim Kardashian has spent her career on camera and red carpets, but the origins of her shapewear company Skims are far less glamorous.

For years, the reality star hunted for undergarments to match her skin tone, but most brands only sold products in one or two shades. She'd spend the moments before high-profile events scrambling, trying to dye her own clothing darker with home remedies.

"I used to take my shapewear and dye it with tea bags and coffee in the bathtub," Kardashian, 42, told Time magazine in a recent interview.

So, she teamed up with business power couple Jens and Emma Grede to create more shapewear options. They launched Skims in late 2019.

The company built a brand around inclusivity: It sells bras, underwear, dresses and more in 10 skin tones and a broad variety of sizes. It also has an adaptive line for consumers with limited mobility.