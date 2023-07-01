Thousands of users report problems accessing Twitter

Thousands of users reported problems as they tried to access Twitter Saturday, marking the latest widespread outage since Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk acquired the social media site late last year.

Many users who tried to access or post content on Twitter's website or mobile app were met with a "Rate limit exceeded" or "Cannot retrieve tweets" error message. As of 11 a.m. ET, more than 7,300 people reported issues with Twitter to the website Downdetector.

Twitter responded to CNBC's request for comment with its customary poop emoji.

Saturday's outage is not the first time Twitter has suffered technical difficulties in recent months. In February, users were unable to post on the site for about 90 minutes after receiving a message that read, "You are over the daily limit for sending Tweets." In March, users were temporarily unable to click on links or load images.

Other outages coincided with reports of a data center closure and massive layoffs at Twitter, which Musk claimed were necessary for the financial health of the company.

It is unclear when Saturday's outage will be resolved.

CORRECTION: This article has been updated to show that Elon Musk is no longer CEO of Twitter. He is CEO of Tesla and SpaceX.