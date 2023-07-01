'Vanderpump Rules' star Ariana Madix is selling breakup merch and using sales to fund a sandwich shop

"Vanderpump Rules" star Ariana Madix is turning her infamous breakup into one lucrative business after another.

The 38-year-old reality star and her boyfriend of nine years, Tom Sandoval, broke up after it became public that he cheated on her with friend and castmate Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.

During the three-part "Vanderpump Rules" season 10 reunion, which aired in May and June, Madix and fellow castmate Katie Maloney shared that they made about $200,000 after launching merchandise for their upcoming West Hollywood, California sandwich shop, Something About Her.

Madix says they launched the collection because fans kept reaching out to ask how they could support her during this difficult time.

"It's really incredible that so many supportive people showed up to help us," Maloney said.

After filming the reunion, Madix and Maloney decided to once again capitalize on interest in the breakup thanks to something that Sandoval said during the taping.

During the reunion, host Andy Cohen asked Sandoval about his relationship with Madix and he made a comment on their sex life, that went viral on social media.

"Yeah, she kept her T-shirt on; it was really hot," he said.