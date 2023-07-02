'I went out and bought my parents a car': Barbara Corcoran on the first time she felt successful

For Barbara Corcoran, real estate expert and star of ABC's "Shark Tank," success is no longer about money.

But the very first time Corcoran felt successful was the day she first made a profit.

"I made $77,000 running my brokerage firm. I had never made a profit. And I thought, 'What do I do with the money?'" she says. "I was so surprised to have the money."

Rather than buy something for herself, Corcoran says she immediately spent the money on two people most important to her: her parents.

"I went out and I bought my mother and father a new car. They had never had a new car," she says. "I had my Uncle Richie and his best friend drive the car down to Florida, put a big bow on the top and park it in the driveway."

"I'm still so pleased with that decision to move so fast on that," she adds.

Corcoran used a $1,000 loan to start her real estate business, the Corcoran Group, in 1973. It took off and she ultimately sold the company for $66 million in 2001. But despite her continued success on "Shark Tank" and beyond — and her ability to continue buying gifts for others throughout her career — Corcoran says that day remains unparalleled.