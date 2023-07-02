CNBC Investing Club

Let's set the table for the second half by reflecting on this year's hated bull market

You don't get the best first-half Nasdaq rally in 40 years simply because the Federal Reserve did this, or the yield curve in the bond market did that. This rally, which has defined this year's advance, for the first time rivals that of 1983, which, not coincidentally marked the full-scale rollout of Intel's 286 microprocessor, which was introduced the year before. It's the chip that created advanced computing — an invention that began in the technological revolution in America and then the world.

How did that happen?