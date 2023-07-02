3 signs you’re gaslighting yourself with 'toxic gratitude'–and how to overcome it: 'Trust your instincts and your emotions'

It may seem like a good approach to see the positive in every situation, but you should be cautious that you're not spewing "toxic gratitude" to yourself and others.

Simply put, toxic gratitude is when you're implementing self-gaslighting, says Elizabeth Pearson, career coach and author of "Career Confinement: How to Free Yourself, Find Your Guides, and Seize the Fire of Inspired Work."

"This can look like somebody saying 'Oh, I'm not quite as happy as I feel like I could be' maybe in your job or in your relationship, or maybe it's even where you're living. But then this voice comes in and says, 'Nope, just be grateful, everything's fine,'" Pearson tells CNBC Make It.

Toxic gratitude can keep you in living situations that are negatively affecting you, jobs you've overgrown and even relationships that aren't right for you, she notes.

"Gaslighting is such a hot topic, and I'm like we've got to look at ourselves. We are gaslighting ourselves."

Here are some signs of toxic gratitude, according to Pearson, and ways you can overcome it and validate your needs.