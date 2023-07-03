Top 10 things to watch Monday in the stock market's holiday-shortened week

Top 10 things to watch Monday, July 3 1. The Nasdaq is set to open flat on the first trading day of July after the tech-heavy index had its best first half of a year in four decades. The U.S. stock market closes early at 1 p.m. ET Monday and is closed Tuesday for Independence Day. Shares of Tesla (TSLA) gained about 6% early Monday to help buoy Nasdaq futures. The electric vehicle leader beat estimates on second-quarter delivery and production numbers. Deliveries are the closest approximation of sales disclosed by the company. 2. This holiday-shortened week is all about jobs , with ADP on Thursday out with hiring trends at U.S. companies followed by Friday's government employment report for June. The Fed and investors will be watching the wage inflation number. The CME's FedWatch tool puts market odds at 90% on a resumption of interest rate hikes at the central bank's July meeting. 3. As we set the table for the second of this year's hated bull market, Jim Cramer looked back at the incredible first six months of 2023. In Jim's Sunday column , he drew parallels between the current AI advancements and the microchip revolution of the early 1980s. 4. Before we turn the calendar, here are the first half's final numbers. The Dow rose 3.4% in the second quarter and 3.8% for the year. The S & P 500 gained 8.3% in the second quarter and nearly 16% in 2023. But it was the Nasdaq that outshined them all — soaring nearly 13% in the second quarter and almost 32% year to date. 5 . While not solely responsible for Friday's market's strength, it didn't hurt that Club name Apple (AAPL) for the first time closed with a market value above $3 trillion. The tech giant previously reached the $3 trillion mark in January 2022 but didn't close at that level. However, Apple is under some pressure on a Financial Times report of production forecast cuts for its Vision Pro mixed-reality headset due to design complexity. 6. Nvidia (NVDA) and Meta Platforms (META) were our undisputed first-half winners, with Nvidia nearly tripling so far this year and Meta jumping 138%. The worst in our portfolio in the first half were Foot Locker (FL), down 28%, and Estee Lauder (EL), down 21%. 7. Club holding Ford (F) is souping up technologies on its most expensive pickups to make the vehicles more manageable for newer owners and to ease major pain points for veteran truck drivers who tow and haul . 8. United Airlines (UAL) is giving travelers affected by the mass weather-related flight cancellations and delays 30,000 MileagePlus points . United CEO Scott Kirby apologized for taking a private jet out of New Jersey during the disruptions. 9. Among the price target hikes on Club name Constellation Brands (STZ): JPMorgan goes to $276 per share from $273, Wells Fargo goes to $280 from $275, and BMO Capital goes to $290 from $263. We increased our Club target to $270 from $260 on Friday after the Corona and Modelo maker delivered a solid quarter and a compelling outlook. 10. "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny" from Club name Disney (DIS) made a disappointing $60 million on its debut weekend. Variety says the fifth installment in the Harrison Ford franchise cost $295 million before marketing. (There's no Morning Meeting and no Homestretch Monday and Tuesday. Both features are back at their normal times Wednesday. See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

