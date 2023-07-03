LIVE UPDATES
European markets set to open higher after strong first-half gains
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European stock markets are set to open higher Monday after closing the first half of the year 8.8% higher.
Euro zone inflation fell more than expected for the month of June, down to 5.5%, but core inflation continued to increase. The rate of price prices remains well above the European Central Bank's 2% target.
Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday as investors digested a slew of manufacturing activity reports that showed a slump in output from the region.
U.S. stock futures were little changed, meanwhile, as traders prepared for the second half of what's also been a stellar year on Wall Street. U.S. markets will close at 1 p.m. ET for the Independence Day holiday.
CNBC Pro: Goldman strategist says one country offers the 'most fertile ground for picking stocks' and shares his favorites
It's time for investors to consider getting back into one key international market, Koul, who is vice president of Asia Pacific portfolio strategy at the investment bank, told CNBC's "Street Signs Asia" on Friday.
"The amount of interest we are seeing, especially from global investors, is off the charts," he said.
Koul explains why it's time, and shares the stocks to consider.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
China's factory activity grows at slower rate in June: Caixin survey
China's factory activity grew at a slower rate in June, according a private survey by Caixin/S&P Global.
The country's manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 50.5 in June, down from 50.9 in May, but slightly higher than the 50.2 expected by economists polled by Reuters.
China's National Bureau of Statistics reported last week that the country's official manufacturing PMI was at 49.0 in June — compared with 48.8 in May.
— Lim Hui Jie, Clement Tan
Tesla tops delivery, production expectations
Tesla over the weekend reported second-quarter vehicle production and delivery numbers that surpassed analyst expectations.
The company on Sunday said it posted 466,140 deliveries and produced a total of 479,700 vehicles.
The figures mean deliveries rose 83% year-over-year for the electric vehicle maker as it increased manufacturing capacity and production at its assembly plant in Austin, Texas.
It marks the fifth consecutive quarter that Tesla reported more vehicles produced versus deliveries.
— Samantha Subin
A.I. boosted the market this year. How investors can find opportunities in the second half
Enthusiasm around artificial intelligence and the potential of generative AI contributed to the market's gain so far in 2023.
As the second half begins, and technology stocks sit well above where they started the year, some investors have begun to question where to find the next opportunities to play the booming trend.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more on how investors who missed the boat can bet on AI in the second half here.
— Samantha Subin