Fundstrat's Tom Lee raises S&P 500 target, sees all-time high before year-end

Fundstrat founder Tom Lee has grown more bullish on stocks, seeing the S & P 500 reaching a record high before the end of 2023. The widely followed strategist raised his year-end target for S & P 500 to 4,825, from 4,750. The forecast represents an 8% gain from Friday's close of 4,450.38 and a new all-time high above the previous record of 4,821. Lee's forecast is also well above the average year-end forecast of 4,227 from Wall Street strategists, according to CNBC Pro's market strategist survey , which rounds up the top 15 strategists' predictions. The longtime strategist acknowledged that his view is an "aggressive" one, but he thinks it's achievable as inflation continues to trend lower and investors start adding to their equity exposure out of the $5.5 trillion cash pile that's currently on the sidelines. "The equity market has been a 'game of inches' all year, with a lot of blocking and tackling. And then periods of market progress," Lee said in a note. "I think this will still be the case in the second half. So be prepared for volatility. But as we highlighted a few months ago, we have entered a "buy the dip" regime, so 2% pullbacks are generally buyable." .SPX YTD mountain S & P 500 The market just ended the first half of the year with flying colors. The S & P 500 popped 15.9% for its best first half since 2019. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite surged 31.7%, for its best first half since 1983. The 30-stock Dow added a modest gain of 3.8%. Lee pointed out that history is on his side. Since 1950, of the nine times when the S & P 500 saw a gain over 10% in the first half, and was negative in the prior year, the median gain for the rest of the year is 12%, which would be a level at 5,000 for 2023. The Fundstrat founder was the strategist who had correctly guided through the pandemic as he was among the first to say buy stocks in March 2020. "We have had a huge decline in inflation, and as we argued for most of 2022, the inflation war is the war the Fed is waging and seemingly winning," Lee said. Lee said cyclical stocks should take leadership soon if financial conditions are easing.