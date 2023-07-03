With a record number of travelers expected to drive this July 4, here's how to save on gas

A record 43.2 million people are expected to travel by car this July 4 holiday, according to AAA, the motoring and leisure travel membership organization.

The good news for those drivers is that gas prices around the country are lower than they were last year.

The national average for a gallon of gas is $3.54 as of July 3, down from $4.81 one year ago, according to AAA.

Last year's high prices prompted politicians on the state and federal level to call for gas tax holidays.

Though gas prices are currently still high compared to historical averages, drivers have no plans to cut back on road travel, according to AAA.

That's as this summer is proving to be a particularly popular travel time. The busier season has not been without complications, including mass flight disruptions leading into the July 4 holiday.

A recent Bankrate survey found 63% of adults plan to take a summer vacation this year, up from 61% last year.

"People want to go somewhere, they want to do something," said Ted Rossman, senior industry analyst at Bankrate and CreditCards.com. "There's still a lot of pent-up demand that backed up during the pandemic."