Scotland's iconic Orkney Islands considering quitting Britain to become part of Norway

Stromness village in Scotland's Orkney islands. The iconic archipelago is considering the prospect of leaving Britain to become part of Norway.

An iconic archipelago off the northeast coast of Scotland is looking at ways it might split off from the U.K. and potentially become a self-governing territory of Norway.

Under new proposals brought forward by the local council, the Orkney Islands will explore "alternative forms of governance," including changing its legal status within Britain, as it seeks to provide more economic opportunities for islanders.

One potential route being considered could see the archipelago leverage its energy production capabilities — including an oil terminal on Flotta island and other renewable resources — to gain greater economic independence, according to council leader James Stockan, who brought the motion.

Stockan said that no thorough analysis of Orkney's contributions to the U.K. economy had been carried out and, as such, the islands had been "failed dreadfully" by both the U.K. and Scottish governments and neglected of fair funding.

"We know that we have contributed for the last 40 years through north sea oil, and the dividend we get back isn't sufficient to keep us going," he told BBC Radio Scotland.

Under the U.K.'s devolved system of government, Orkney, one of 32 council areas in Scotland, receives allotted funding from the Scottish government.

"We've got a unique opportunity right at the heart of all the wind projects round our waters," Stockan added.