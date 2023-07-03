Here are steps student loan borrowers should take now, after Supreme Court strikes down debt cancellation

After the Supreme Court struck down the Biden administration's plan to wipe away about $430 billion dollars in student loan debt, many borrowers are now scrambling to figure out exactly when their next payment is due, how much they owe and whether they'll be able to afford that bill.

President Joe Biden has promised to continue to work on a proposal to forgive student loan debt. Yet, "under the law, this path could take time," admitted U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, vowing to keep borrowers updated in the months ahead.

For now, the Biden administration is taking action to help provide some relief to borrowers by offering a more affordable income-driven repayment plan.