CNBC Daily Open: Markets overcame a tough first half

Soft headline, hard core

The U.S. personal consumption expenditures price index rose just 0.1% in May and 3.8% from a year ago — the lowest year-over-year increase since April 2021. Excluding food and energy prices, the figures are slightly higher. Prices increased 0.3% month over month and 4.6% from a year ago. But the annual number's still 10 basis points less than economists expected.

Sublime first half for stocks

Pop the champagne: On Friday, U.S. stocks ended in the green for the day, week, quarter and first half of the year. Asia-Pacific markets rose Monday on the back of Wall Street's rally: Japan's Nikkei 225 popped 1.67%, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index jumped 1.73% and South Korea's Kospi climbed 1.5%. That's despite mixed data for the region's factory activity in June.

Tesla zooms ahead

Tesla produced 479,700 vehicles and delivered 466,140 vehicles during the second quarter. The delivery figures are an 83% year-over-year increase that beat Wall Street's expectations. As Elon Musk's vehicle company doesn't report sales figures, delivery numbers offer investors an idea of how many cars the company has been selling.

Movements around China

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will travel to Beijing this week to meet with senior Chinese officials. But the Biden administration doesn't expect significant breakthroughs during the trip, a senior official said. Separately, the People's Bank of China appointed Pan Gongsheng, head of the country's foreign exchange regulator, as its new party secretary — a role that typically has the most sway in China's institutions.

[PRO] Broadening rally?

The stock market's astounding rebound in the first half of the year was mostly driven by seven Big Tech stocks — collectively, they accounted for 80% of the gains in the S&P 500, according to UBS. But analysts are optimistic the rally could broaden in the third quarter, especially since a recession may be further off than everyone had expected.