Take-Two, this drug name are among the most overbought stocks on Wall Street. Here are the others

Investors were snapping up shares of stocks including AmerisourceBergen and Take-Two in the last two weeks of the second quarter. The 14-day relative indexes for the two stocks each reached around 94 out of 100 as of Friday afternoon. A stock is considered overbought when its index cracks 70, and that can signal to investors that it could be due for a pullback in the normal ebb and flow of the market. On the other hand, a 14-day relative index, which is known in short as an RSI, below 30 indicates a stock is oversold and could be due for a bounce. AmerisourceBergen finished last week 5.1% higher than where it closed two weeks prior. During that period, the company entered into a 275,000-share repurchasing agreement with Walgreens . Video game company Take-Two, known for titles such as "Borderlands" and "Grand Theft Auto," added 6.1% over the same period. Both have buy ratings from about three out of every five analysts. But Wall Street has differing expectations for how the two will perform in the next year: Take-Two has an average price target implying shares could rise another 3.2%, while the average analyst anticipates AmerisourceBergen will shed 0.5%. This two-week period aligned with the end of what was a strong month, quarter and first half of the year. The S & P 500 posted its best quarter since 2021 and strongest first half since 2019. It was the best first half for the Nasdaq Composite since 1983. CNBC Pro compiled the other most overbought stocks below: Airline stocks Southwest and Delta made the list, with both having an index above 90. Wall Street has a favorite among the two competitors: nearly 86% of analysts rate Delta a buy compared with nearly 43% for Southwest. Delta is expected to rally another 20.5% after advancing 11.1% in the two-week period, while analysts see another 14% ahead for Southwest following its 5.7% gain in the latter half of June. On the opposite end of the spectrum, General Mills was the most oversold with an index score around 15. The stock fell about 5% over the past two weeks. The company reported mixed earnings for the fiscal fourth quarter, coming in ahead of analyst expectations on earnings while missing on revenue, per consensus estimates from FactSet. General Mills also announced it was increasing its dividend. Less than one out of every five analysts holds a buy rating on the Cheerios and Lucky Charms parent. But Wall Street does expect the 2023 rally to continue, with the average price target implying a nearly 7% upside from here. Zions Bancorporation was also considered oversold in the period with an index of around 22. Shares of the regional bank tumbled 6.2% over the two-week period, extending 2023's loss to more than 45%. But the average Wall Street analyst expects shares to rally more than 25% in the next year. The stock has suffered as investors grew skittish on regional banks following the industry crisis that started in March. Slightly more than one out of every three analysts rate the stock a buy. Here's the full list: — CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report