Ukraine war live updates: Russia says loss of Wagner forces poses ‘no threat’ to its combat abilities; militia group suspends recruitment
Moscow's combat position in the war in Ukraine will not be impacted by the loss of troops belonging to Russian paramilitary group Wagner, according to a senior Russian defense official.
Wagner forces were integral to Moscow's advance in Kyiv before the group staged an attempted insurrection at the end of last month, damaging relations with the Kremlin's top military brass irreconcilably.
The failed rebellion propelled Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin into exile in Belarus and the militia group said it has now suspended recruitment as it relocates to the country.
Elsewhere, a new center for the prosecution of aggression in Ukraine opens on Monday, bolstering the capabilities of the Dutch-based International Criminal Court, which is limited in its mandate to pursue crimes of aggression.
The ICC already has open warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and a top aide for the unlawful deportation of Ukrainian children. Over 700,000 Ukrainian minors have been taken across the Russian border in recent years, a senior Russian official said over the weekend, reiterating the Kremlin's stance that it offers these children refuge.
In further evidence of solidarity with Ukraine, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez carried out a visit to Kyiv on July 1 — the first day of his country's assumption of the EU Council's rotational presidency.
Loss of Wagner forces is 'no threat at all': Senior Russian official
Russian military forces have enough resources to replace the lost headcount of paramilitary group Wagner on the Ukrainian frontline, Head of the State Duma Defense Committee Andrey Kartapolov told Russian state-owned news agency Tass on Monday.
"There is no threat at all regarding a drop in the combat potential, both in the mid-term and long-term perspective," he said. "As for replacing them [Wagner PMC] in the reserve, there is something and someone to replace them with."
Previously allied with the Kremlin and deployed in Ukraine, Libya, Syria and elsewhere in Africa, the Wagner group is now at odds with Moscow following a failed rebellion. Militia leader Yevgeny Prigozhin has been consigned to exile in Belarus in an amnesty deal.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Spain begins EU Council presidency with PM visit to Ukraine
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez undertook a visit to Kyiv on the first day of his country's assumption of the six-month rotational leadership of the European Union Council.
"This speaks very clearly about the actual situation in Europe, when our common European home cannot be imagined without us, without Ukraine, and about Spain's priorities in protecting freedom, equality, and justice for the whole of Europe. I am grateful for this visit and the support," Zelenskyy said after the meeting of July 1, according to a statement from his press office.
Ukraine has been petitioning both the EU and the NATO military alliance for an expedited review of its membership bid.
"Spain reaffirms its commitment to work with Ukraine as it makes progress in meeting the conditions in its EU accession," a joint statement said.
In a separate statement, Sanchez' office said he emphasized that Ukraine's EU accession process represents an opportunity to modernize the country's economic and regulatory frameworks.
"You are not European by geographical imperative. You are on account of your moral and spiritual commitment," Sanchez said, according to a CNBC translation.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Wagner suspends recruitment for one month as group settles in Belarus
After its failed insurrection, the Russian militia group Wagner on Sunday said it has "temporarily suspended" recruitment for one month, according to a Google-translated update on one of the Telegram accounts it used for hiring.
The disruption in recruitment is "due to the temporary non-participation of PMC Wagner in a special military operation and moving to the Republic of Belarus," the group added. Moscow refers to its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, launched in February 2022, as a "special military operation."
Fueled by discontent against Moscow's top military brass, Wagner fleetingly turned weapons against Moscow on 23 June, before leader Yevgeny Prigozhin accepted a Minsk-brokered amnesty deal granting him exile in Belarus.
Satellite images suggest Wagner could be setting up a new military base in Belarus.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Over 700,000 children from Ukrainian conflict areas taken to Russia, senior official says
Russia has taken in 700,000 children from areas of conflict in Ukraine over recent years, according to Gregory Karasin, chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee on International Affairs.
"In recent years, seven hundred thousand children, fleeing the bombing and shelling from the conflict areas in Ukraine, have found refuge with us. Many - together with their parents, and children from orphanages - together with their teachers," he said on Telegram on Sunday, according to a Google translation.
The Hague-based International Criminal Court has open arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Commissioner for Children's Rights Maria Lvova-Belova on charges of the alleged unlawful deportation of children from Ukrainian territories.
Karasin did not specify how many of the 700,000 children reached Russia after the start of Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in Feb. 2022.
He added that a special Russian parliamentary commission that investigates the crimes of the Kyiv administration against minors held its first meeting on June 30, without disclosing any further details.
— Ruxandra Iordache
New office to investigate crimes of aggression in Ukraine opens Monday
An international office to investigate aggression in Ukraine opens on Monday in the Hague and online, with the mission of brokering an "optimal alignment between the investigations into war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide, and the crime of aggression," according to the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation.
The main task of the new unit, known as the International Centre for the Prosecution of the Crime of Aggression, will be to oversee and support investigations by "securing key evidence and facilitating case building at the earliest possible stage."
Another Hague-based institution, the International Criminal Court, prosecutes genocide, crimes against humanity and war crimes, but can only pursue crimes of aggression in relation to countries that have accepted its jurisdiction.
Russia and Ukraine are not signatories to the Rome Statute that would entitle the ICC to that mandate, although Kyiv granted the institution jurisdiction to investigate crimes against humanity and war crimes on its territory after Russia's annexation of Crimea.
It is hoped that the new ICPA will be a first step in preparing to prosecute crimes of aggression.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Prigozhin refuses to sign contacts with Russia's defence ministry: State media
Yevgeny Prigozhin — the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group who was exiled to Belarus following his attempted insurrection — has been told that he will be deprived of financing if his fighters do not sign contracts with the defense ministry, the state-owned RIA news agency cited a senior lawmaker as saying on Thursday.
The chair of the lower house of parliament's defense committee, Colonel-General Andrei Kartapolov, said Prigozhin had refused to sign the contracts and was later told that his mercenaries would no longer fight in Ukraine, state-owned TASS reported.
— Karen Gilchrist
Satellite images point to build-up at Wagner base in Belarus
New facilities have been set up at a military base housing Wagner fighters in the southeast of Belarus' capital Minsk, satellite images captured by the European Space Agency appeared to show.
The images captured on June 27, seen and reported on by Reuters, show rows of long structures in a field which appeared empty less than two weeks prior.
The footage appears to support reports from Russian media that a new base for Russia's Wagner mercenary group has been constructed near the town of Asipovichi, outside of Minsk.
CNBC could not immediately verify the nature of the construction.
Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko confirmed late on Tuesday that Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin had arrived in Belarus and said other mercenaries had been offered accommodation at an abandoned naval base if they wish to join him.
It comes after the Wagner group launched an aborted armed mutiny against the Russian military over the weekend.
— Karen Gilchrist