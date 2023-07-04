Canadian West Coast ports negotiation reaches impasse as port owners say 'course change' required

A container ship sits docked at the Port of Vancouver on November 20, 2021. Justin Sullivan | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The BC Maritime Employers Association on Monday said collective bargaining is not progressing and said a "course change" is required. The BCMEA, which represents port owners, said the International Longshore & Warehouse Union Canada's Longshore Division "seems to have entrenched their positions," rather than working for an equitable deal. "The BCMEA has gone as far as possible on core issues," the group said in a statement. "ILWU Canada needs to decide if they are going to continue this strike with no hope of settlement, or significantly modify their position so a fair and balanced deal can be reached." The employer's comments come on the heels of calls for government intervention in the creation of back-to-work legislation. When asked if the government is considering such a measure, the office of the Minister of Labor told CNBC: "We are not looking past the bargaining table, because the best deals are made at the table. Federal mediators continue to support the parties in their negotiations." Canadian Parliament is currently not in session and would have to be recalled, which would take several days. While remote voting is available, there would need to be a level of quorum in the room for the vote to happen. ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton did not respond to CNBC's request for comment by the time of publication.

The union's U.S. West Coast chapter has supported their Canadian counterparts' strike. President Willie Adams traveled to meet with Ashton on Monday. A photo on ILWU Canada's Facebook page documented the meeting. According to vessel data aggregated by MarineTraffic, a total of 24 vessels are carrying containers for the Ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert. The value of the combined 181,458 containers floating off the ports of Vancouver and Prince Rupert reached $12 billion, based on a $65,225 value per container, and Canadian customs data. The ILWU Canada division strike began Saturday. More than 99% of members of the union, which supports West Coast ports such as Vancouver and Prince Rupert, voted to approve the strike last month. Notice of the strike came Wednesday. In a Facebook live comment Sunday evening, ILWU Canada President Rob Ashton made his case for a fair wage and the union's willingness to stay at the table and negotiate. "The ILWU Canada Longshore Division has not taken this decision lightly, but for the future of our workforce we had to take this step," Ashton said in a post. "We are still hopeful a settlement will be reached through FREE Collective Bargaining!" The union has been open to bargaining since February with the BCMEA and remains ready to continue working on a contract, Ashton added.

