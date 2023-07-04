LIVE UPDATES
Europe stocks set for mixed open as investors await data releases
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets.
European markets were set for a mixed open on Tuesday, with investors in a cautious mood ahead of data releases and the start of second-quarter earnings season.
Figures on German trade are due over the session, along with data on U.K. average mortgage rates.
The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting Wednesday, after Chairman Jerome Powell said there was "more restriction coming." Markets are currently pricing in an 89.9% likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike in interest rates July, according to CME's FedWatch tool.
It comes as central bankers and leading economists warn markets not to expect interest rate cuts too fast or too soon.
Oil prices ticked higher Tuesday after Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a voluntary 1-million-barrels-per-day oil production cut flagged for July into August.
Oil and gas stocks were a key driver of European share gains Monday, along with miners. That was despite concerns over the global economic outlook, as final manufacturing purchasing managers' index figures from S&P Global showed a global slowdown in factory output in June.
U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed.
— Ganesh Rao
— Weizhen Tan
Stocks should have a hot July, history shows
If history is a guide, equities should continue to move higher in July. The month as been the best one of the year since 2009 for both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq and the second best month for the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
The S&P has a monthly average gain for July of 3.29% since 2009, while the Nasdaq has rallied an average 4.10%. The Dow's average monthly gain of 2.76% for the month is only slightly lower than the 2.89% it gained in November, the blue chip index's best month of the year since 2009.
None of the indexes has had a decline for the month of July since 2014.
— Robert Hum, Michelle Fox