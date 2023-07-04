Europe stocks set for mixed open as investors await data releases

European markets were set for a mixed open on Tuesday, with investors in a cautious mood ahead of data releases and the start of second-quarter earnings season.

Figures on German trade are due over the session, along with data on U.K. average mortgage rates.

The U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its last meeting Wednesday, after Chairman Jerome Powell said there was "more restriction coming." Markets are currently pricing in an 89.9% likelihood of a 25-basis-point hike in interest rates July, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

It comes as central bankers and leading economists warn markets not to expect interest rate cuts too fast or too soon.

Oil prices ticked higher Tuesday after Saudi Arabia on Monday extended a voluntary 1-million-barrels-per-day oil production cut flagged for July into August.

Oil and gas stocks were a key driver of European share gains Monday, along with miners. That was despite concerns over the global economic outlook, as final manufacturing purchasing managers' index figures from S&P Global showed a global slowdown in factory output in June.

U.S. markets are closed for Independence Day. Asia-Pacific markets traded mixed.