There's a lot of talk about hydrogen's potential. But transportation costs represent a big challenge

Hydrogen storage tanks in Spain in May 2022. Hydrogen has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in a wide range of industries.

The buzz around hydrogen has gotten increasingly loud in the past few years — many see it as an important tool in reducing the environmental footprint of heavy industry and helping economies hit net-zero goals.

The green hydrogen sector, which is centered on producing it using renewable sources of energy like wind and solar, has drawn particular interest and boasts some high-profile backers.

They include German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who in 2022 called it "one of the most important technologies for a climate-neutral world" and "the key to decarbonizing our economies."

In the world of business, multinationals from Iberdrola to Siemens Energy are also looking to make plays in green hydrogen.

But while there's a huge amount of excitement about the potential of hydrogen — the International Energy Agency describes it as a "versatile energy carrier" — there are also undoubted challenges.

For a start, the vast majority of hydrogen production is still based on fossil fuels, not renewables — a fact clearly at odds with net-zero goals.

And when it comes to green hydrogen specifically, production costs are a significant issue, and will need to be reduced in the years ahead.

Transporting hydrogen from production sites to users is another equally important factor to consider.