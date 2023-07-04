CNBC Investing Club

Here are our 4 best stocks — and 4 worst stocks — of the first half of 2023

Jeff Marks@jeffmarkscnbc
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Nvidia CEO Jen-Hsun Huang at the Consumer Elctronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, USA, 04 January 2017. Huang announced that his company would collaborate with the German car company Audi in future.
Andrej Sokolow | Picture Alliance | Getty Images

Technology stocks ought to take a bow.