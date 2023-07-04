OCBC is looking to Greater China and Southeast Asia for a $2.2 billion boost in revenue

Singapore's Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation has set its sights on "longer term opportunities" in Greater China and Southeast Asia and expects the strategy to bring an additional revenue of $2.2 billion by 2025, CEO Helen Wong told CNBC on Monday.

Southeast Asia's second largest bank announced Monday that it will be unifying its brand across its core markets in Greater China — which includes Hong Kong and Macao — as well as Southeast Asia.

"If you look at macro trends, Greater China and ASEAN together is going to continue to contribute more to the world's GDP growth," Wong told CNBC, referring to the 10-nation Association of South East Asian Nations bloc.

"If you look at the trade numbers for the last four years, China and ASEAN — they're growing at a CAGR of 13%," she added. Compound annual growth rate is a measure of annualized returns for an investment over a period of time, assuming profits are reinvested at the end of each year.

In a media release, Wong said "the effects of China's reopening post-pandemic, the rise of ASEAN for the China plus one strategy and other geopolitical factors" have amplified the potential business flows between the two regions.

As such, while the OCBC has seen slowing economic growth in some countries in the region, Wong said she's confident it will be able to capture growth as it "puts our act together."