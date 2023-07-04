LIVE UPDATES
Ukraine war live updates: Moscow airport disrupted after drone attack; death toll rises at Sumy
This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.
Temporary restrictions were imposed on major Moscow airport Vnukovo, with at least 14 flights rerouted following an alleged Ukrainian attack comprising of at least five drones, which the Russian ministry of defense says it has shot down. The measures were lifted at 8 a.m. local time, according to Moscow's mayor.
The Russian capital most recently came under fire in May, when Russian forces said eight Ukrainian drones targeted the city.
Russian shelling has meanwhile claimed further lives on Ukrainian grounds, with further dead now reported in Sumy and Kherson.
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has reiterated that Kyiv cannot join the NATO military alliance before conflict on its territories has ended.
Further casualties incurred in Sumy, Kherson: Ukrainian media
Intensified Russian shelling has increased the number of casualties on Ukrainian grounds.
The death toll from a Russian drone attack against northeastern Ukrainian city Sumy has risen to three, Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne said on Telegram according to a Google translation, with 21 people injured.
The city has declared July 4 a day of mourning.
The broadcaster separately reported that Russian shelling killed two people in southern city Kherson, damaging residential buildings.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the battlefield.
—Ruxandra Iordache
U.S. ambassador meets detained Wall Street Journal reporter
U.S. Ambassador to Russia Lynne Tracy met detained American Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich for the second time since his March arrest on Russian charges of espionage, NBC News reported.
Gershkovich is being held at renown former KGB jailing facility Lefortovo and must remain in prison until Aug. 30, a Moscow court has ruled.
"Ambassador Tracy reports that Mr. Gershkovich is in good health and remains strong, despite his circumstances," a State Department spokesperson said, stressing expectations that Russian authorities will "provide continued consular access."
— Ruxandra Iordache
Moscow airport flights rerouted after drone attack
Some flights were temporarily redirected from the Vnukovo Airport that serves Russian capital Moscow on Tuesday, following alleged drone attacks that the Kremlin attributes to Ukraine, Moscow Mayor Sergey Sobyanin said on Telegram, according to a Google translation.
He added that restrictions were lifted as of 8 a.m. local time, after Russian state-owned news agency Tass reported that these measures were in place for roughly three hours and led to 14 flights being rerouted over the period.
Russia's Ministry of Defense on Telegram said that Russian forces shot down five drones that had targeted Moscow, incurring no casualties.
CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground. The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs did not immediately respond to a CNBC request for comment.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Pistorius says talk of Ukraine's NATO accession off the table until conflict ends
The terms of Ukraine's accession to the NATO military alliance will not be discussed while war wages on within the country's borders, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius told the Polish Rzeczpospolita outlet, according to a Google translation, days ahead of the coalition's impending summit on July 11-12.
Once the fighting ends, "only then will all of us, and I think there will be 32 allies then, together with Sweden, decide together with Ukraine on the terms of joining the alliance," he said.
Ukraine has been vying for fast-tracked entry into NATO and the EU bloc since Russia's full-scale invasion in February last year, citing security and geopolitical concerns.
— Ruxandra Iordache
Kremlin casts doubt on renewal of Black Sea grain deal as expiry looms
The Kremlin casted doubt on the renewal of the Black Sea Grain Initiative, a U.N.-backed deal that established a humanitarian sea corridor for agricultural products amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Under the agricultural deal, more than 32 million metric tons of foodstuffs have left from three Ukrainian ports for 45 global destinations.
The Black Sea grain deal is slated to expire later this month.
"Part of the agreements [with regards to Russia] is still not fulfilled. There is still some time before the deadline, but there are not so many hopes," Kremlin spokesman Dimitry Peskov told reporters at the Kremlin when asked about a possible extension.
Peskov added that he had nothing further to report on negotiations to renew the deal.
In recent months, Moscow has argued that the Black Sea Grain Initiative only benefits Kyiv and has called on all signatories of the deal to also include the export of Russian fertilizer.
— Amanda Macias
More than 6.3 million Ukrainians have become refugees, UN estimates
More than 6.3 million people from Ukraine have become refugees and moved to neighboring countries since the Kremlin launched its full-scale invasion in February of last year, according to U.N. Refugee Agency estimates.
The majority of refugees have settled in nearby European countries and about 362,000 have traveled beyond Europe's borders, according to data collected by the agency.
— Amanda Macias