8 Disney classics are coming back to movie theaters: Here's when you can watch 'Toy Story' 'Pirates' and more

Disney is inviting moviegoers back into the vault.

In celebration of the House of Mouse's 100th anniversary, Disney is re-releasing eight classic films back into theaters, some of which haven't seen the big screen in decades.

The limited-time engagements, which will begin this week and continue through late October, will mainly feature animated movies from Disney and Pixar. The lone live action film on the slate is 2003's "Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl."

Each film will play for two weeks at a time.

Tickets for the films will be sold through Fandango, though fans will also be able to reserve seats directly through their local multiplex, such as with the AMC Theatres app.

"Pirates," based on the popular Disney World ride, will lead into the release of another film based on one of Disney's theme park attractions, "Haunted Mansion."

The steady stream of animated films following "Pirates" will allow Disney to maintain a presence on the big screen between the releases of last month's "Elemental" until "Wish" hits theaters at the end of November.

"It's a way to keep the Disney brand top of mind," Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst at ComScore, tells CNBC Make It. "And certainly, it doesn't hurt to have a lot of Disney branded content out there ahead of the release of their other films."

These are all the films that Disney is re-releasing.