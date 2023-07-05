This 95-year-old is competing in a 10k bike race: How he's physically and mentally prepping for the challenge

Jack Eckenrode bikes at least 16 miles a day at 95 years old. This week, he's competing in a 10k bike race.

18 years ago, Jack Eckenrode entered in his first National Senior Games at age 77; now, at 95, he's taking yet another spin at the biennial event. The National Senior Games is the "largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors," according to the National Senior Games Association. It's held in the summer every two years and includes 20 sports for seniors aged 50 and older to compete in. This year's Senior Games will begin on July 7. For Eckenrode, as always, the draw of the event is the cycling competition. In 2005, he and his first wife, Margaret, entered in the bike races when the Senior Games came to their city of Pittsburgh. They competed in the 40k road race, which is nearly 25 miles long. "I did pretty good, but I didn't get any medals. But my wife, she was pretty fast and she got some medals," Eckenrode says. The couple went on to participate in many Senior Games and traveled to cities like Louisville, Houston and Albuquerque. "My wife, she would get gold medals and make me jealous," Eckenrode tells CNBC Make It. "Last year, I went to Florida and I got five gold medals. And that made me very happy because that's the first time I ever got a gold medal."

Last year, Jack Eckenrode, 95, won five gold medals during the National Senior Games. Courtesy of Jack Eckenrode's daughter, Susan Rendulic

Unfortunately, Margaret passed away in 2021 before Eckenrode earned his first gold medal, which was difficult for him. This year, he's hoping to compete in the 10k time trial, which is a little over 6 miles, and earn another medal. Here's what he's doing to stay fit for the competition, and other life choices that he believes has helped him live a long and happy life.

Here's how a 95-year-old stays in shape

The key to Eckenrode's fitness is that "I exercise every day," he says. "I have a stationary bike that I jump on right away, and that helps me loosen up a little bit. I'll be on that [for] maybe 20 minutes." During his morning exercise, he meditates and thinks about what his plan will be for the day. A few other practices that he credits for his longevity and ability to stay fit are: Exercising on workout machines in his garage

Doing mat exercises that he's learned in the air force

Biking for at least 16 miles on a trail near his home: "I go on the trail usually every day that's good weather-wise. Yesterday, I biked for 16 miles, 8 miles out and 8 miles back on a bike," he says.

Cutting his grass and cleaning around his house to stay active

Walking often to keep his legs in good shape Eckenrode has never smoked and doesn't really drink often, he says. He also avoids red meat and mainly eats chicken, seafood and pasta.

Eckenrode also prioritizes social fitness