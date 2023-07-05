Zuckerberg goes after Musk’s Twitter. Here's what it could mean for Meta

Meta Platforms ' (META) new social media app is set to rival Twitter at a time when the Elon Musk-owned microblogging app is facing fresh upheaval. Club holding Meta is in a unique position to gobble up market share by creating another welcoming platform for users, creators and advertisers — potentially providing the parent company of Instagram and Facebook yet another forum to engage new users. Meta's latest social networking app, Threads , is expected to go live Thursday, according to Apple's App Store. Threads will be a "text-based conversation app" that users access through Instagram, whereby "communities come together to discuss everything from the topics you care about today to what'll be trending tomorrow," according to the App Store's listing description. Shares of Meta climbed 3.5% Wednesday, to around $296 apiece. "Zuckerberg is the winner here," Jim Cramer said Wednesday. "Zuckerberg understands that….you need to be committed to the community." Meta's expected Threads launch comes on the heels of Musk's decision to temporarily limit the number of tweets Twitter users can view, while blocking those without an account from accessing the platform. Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA), is also attempting to rein in costs and generate new revenue for the social media app. Twitter's revenue was down 59% in April year-over-year, according to an internal presentation obtained by The New York Times last month. Musk closed a $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter and take it private in Oct. 2022. He currently serves as Twitter's executive chairman and chief technology officer. Twitter users have responded angrily to Musk's latest restrictions on the platform, and many appear to be looking for new alternatives — potentially making Zuckerberg's Threads an attractive option for disgruntled Twitter users. Bottom line We couldn't think of any company other than Meta Platforms, under the leadership of Zuckerberg, to take on Twitter. While it's still early, Meta's latest text-based social-media offering should be able to gain significant traction — especially since it will be linked with Instagram, which already has billions of monthly active users. It's another example of Zuckerberg staying competitive in an evolving social-media landscape. At the same time, Musk has been making unfavorable changes to Twitter, pushing both users and advertisers away from the service. Those displaced users will be seeking other ways to interact with their audiences and creators. Threads hasn't launched yet, but it could prove to be a primary destination for those leaving Twitter, while creating a new engagement opportunity for Meta. The market appears to be reacting positively, with Meta stock rising on the news. Meta has a successful track record in appealing to broad audiences, while attracting and keeping new users on its apps. So, we'll be looking to see if the company can pick up more users quickly on Threads. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

This photo illustration created in Washington, DC, on July 5, 2023, shows the logos for Threads, an Instagram app, and Instagram. Stefani Reynolds | AFP | Getty Images