Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors await private surveys on services activity

Aerial view of skyscrapers standing at the Lujiazui Financial District at sunrise on June 8, 2022 in Shanghai, China.

Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors await the release of private surveys on services activity in China and Japan.

June Inflation reports for the Philippines and Thailand will also be published.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.72% in its first hour of trade and the Topix inched 0.5% lower. South Korea's Kospi meanwhile gained 0.15% and the Kosdaq rose 0.11%.

Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell fractionally after the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 4.1% on Tuesday.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to reverse its gains from Tuesday, with futures at 19,265 compared to the HSI's close of 19,415.68.