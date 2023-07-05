LIVE UPDATES
Asia-Pacific markets fall as investors await private surveys on services activity
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific markets were mixed as investors await the release of private surveys on services activity in China and Japan.
June Inflation reports for the Philippines and Thailand will also be published.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 fell 0.72% in its first hour of trade and the Topix inched 0.5% lower. South Korea's Kospi meanwhile gained 0.15% and the Kosdaq rose 0.11%.
Australia's S&P/ASX 200 fell fractionally after the Reserve Bank of Australia held rates at 4.1% on Tuesday.
Hong Kong's Hang Seng index is also set to reverse its gains from Tuesday, with futures at 19,265 compared to the HSI's close of 19,415.68.
U.S. markets were closed for the Independence Day holiday, but U.S. futures were all lower ahead of Wednesday's session. Traders will be watching closely for minutes from the Federal Reserve's June meeting, after Chairman Jerome Powell said last month to expect more rate hikes ahead.
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 0.11, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite futures declined 0.9% and 0.17% respectively.
— CNBC's Sarah Min contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: Ed Yardeni upgrades his U.S. growth forecasts, says a unique factor will cushion the economy
The U.S. economy has shifted from a "rolling recession" to a "rolling recovery," according to market veteran Ed Yardeni.
Speaking to CNBC's "Squawk Box Asia," the president of Yardeni Research said he has upgraded his U.S. GDP forecasts for this year and next as one unique factor was softening the impact of rising interest rates on the U.S. economy.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Ganesh Rao
CNBC Pro: Goldman's list of top picks to buy right now includes these 6 Asian stocks
Goldman Sachs is positive on a number of Asian markets right now, despite what it expects to be a "subdued" third quarter of the year.
The bank screened for global stocks with improving earnings growth momentum, stable earnings per share revisions and reasonable valuations.
The list includes Alibaba and more.
CNBC Pro subscribers can read more here.
— Weizhen Tan
May factory orders data due out Wednesday
May factory orders data is set to release Wednesday after the open.
Economists polled by Dow Jones are anticipating a rise of 0.6%, which would be greater than the 0.4% increase the previous month.
— Sarah Min
Stock futures open little changed
U.S. stock futures were little changed on Tuesday night as Wall Street looks to resume a holiday-shortened week. Markets were closed Tuesday for the Fourth of July holiday. They closed early Monday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell by 31 points, or 0.09%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures dipped 0.05% and 0.11%, respectively.
— Sarah Min