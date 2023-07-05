CCTV Script 18/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report on Global PC Market for China's CCTV on May 18, 2023.

A report from IDC shows that global PC shipments in the first quarter of this year decreased by 29% compared to the same period in 2022, reaching only 56.9 million units. This figure is significantly lower than the 59.2 million units in the same period in 2019 and the 60.6 million units in 2018. Let's take a closer look at the shipment volumes of the top five PC manufacturers globally.

We can see that Lenovo, HP, Dell, Apple, and ASUS all experienced double-digit declines in the first quarter, with Apple showing the largest decrease at 40.5% year-on-year.

There are multiple reasons behind this trend, first is the softening demand. Personal computers experienced rapid growth during the pandemic as people bought computers for remote work and learning. Apple, in particular, set new sales records almost every quarter for two years. However, the era of demand driven by the pandemic has now come to an end.

Big Technology's Alex Kantrowitz

"The fact is that people have returned to the office, they don't need these PCs anymore. They have good PCs that they bought, you know, a few years ago, and they're sticking with them."

Additionally, there is an issue of excess inventory. IDC mobile device analysts state that computer manufacturers have offered significant discounts to clear their inventory. However, it is expected that the current inventory levels may persist until mid-year or even into the third quarter of this year. Therefore, inventory clearance might still be a key word for major computer manufacturers in 2023.

And there are headwinds in the macroeconomic situation, including high inflation and rising interest rates, which increase borrowing costs and make global consumers more cautious about their expenditures. Concerns about an economic recession have also led some companies to reduce expenses and decrease or suspend purchases of computers and other electronic products.

Due to the continued slump in the PC market, upstream companies, including two chip manufacturers, Intel and AMD, have also been affected. Intel's Client Computing Group (CCG), which includes PC chips, reported a revenue of $5.8 billion in the first quarter, a 38% year-on-year decline and a 12% decline compared to the previous quarter. AMD reported a revenue of $5.353 billion in Q1, a 9% year-on-year decrease, marking the first quarterly revenue decline in nearly 4 years.

It's not just personal computers; other consumer electronics products also performed poorly in the first quarter. Data Counterpoint shows that smartphone shipments continued to decline in Q1, with a 14% year-on-year decrease and a 7% decrease compared to the previous quarter, following a weak holiday season last year, which was the weakest since 2013. IDC's report also indicates a 19.1% year-on-year drop in global tablet shipments in the first quarter this year, totaling 30.7 million units, roughly returning to pre-pandemic levels.

Lisa Su, the CEO of AMD, recently predicted that the PC market is nearing its bottom and expects to see a certain degree of growth in the Q2. Some analysts also suggest that while short-term weak demand affects computer manufacturers, it also provides them with an opportunity to address supply chain issues.

IDC forecasts that the PC market may recover in 2024, primarily driven by device aging leading to consumer replacement behavior. However, IDC also emphasizes that market recovery will require improvements in the macroeconomic situation. If the trend of economic recession persists into next year, market recovery will remain challenging.