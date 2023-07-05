CCTV Script 12/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 12, 2023.

This meeting is now expected to be postponed until early next week, just before US President Biden's trip to Asia. Sources say that the delay of the meeting can be seen as a positive signal, indicating that progress has been made by the officials under the table.

However, there are still many issues that need to be discussed between the White House and congressional representatives, as both sides are searching for a middle ground to reach an agreement.

The market refers to the time when the US government exhausts its cash and extraordinary measures as the "X date," but there is no consensus on this date so far. According to the latest forecasts from the Bipartisan Policy Center, a think tank, X date could occur between early June and early August, with June 15 being a crucial tax payment deadline that could help the Treasury postpone default until the end of the month. However, the question is whether the US government can make it through the first half of June.

As the potential X date approaches, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, stated that as the default deadline nears, the market will become more panicked, and we may see significant volatility in the stock and bond markets.

Dimon emphasized that once the US defaults, it will ripple through the financial world, impacting "contracts, collateral, clearing houses, and affect clients definitely around the world". JPMorgan Chase has been preparing for the potential risk of a US debt default and gathered a so-called "War Room" once weekly. And Dimon revealed that they may start having daily meetings from May 21, and the frequency could increase to three times a day afterward.

The topic of US debt default has also become a major focus at the G7 finance ministers' meeting held in Japan. Several government officials have stated that the US debt ceiling issue is not only crucial for the US but also for the global economy.

Christian Lindner

Germany's finance minister

"I hope everyone is mature in this situation and avoids further risks for the global economic development."

Paschal Donohoe

Eurogroup President

"We appreciate how sensitive this issue is in American politics. But at the same time, the resolution of this issue is vital, not just for America, but it also plays such a vital role in the economic stability of our world."

The Dean of Harvard Kennedy School also mentioned the size of the US government's debt when being interviewed by CNBC. Like this chart, we can see that as the debt ceiling has been continuously raised throughout history, the scale of US debt has reached high levels.

Douglas Elmendorf

Harvard Kennedy School's Dean

"The trajectory shows increases from what is already historically very high level. And so I think it's appropriate if going forward, we are very cautious about any increases in spending or reductions in taxes that aren't offset by some other change."

Professor Elmendorf also suggested that the US should seek ways to increase revenue or reduce expenditures to ensure the sustainability of its debt, rather than continuously escalating as it is now. We will closely follow the developments regarding the US debt ceiling issue.