CCTV Script 15/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 15, 2023.

While consumers may still have a cautious attitude towards purchasing an electric vehicle, car rental companies have already recognized the advantages of electric cars and are fully investing in them. Hertz, the third-largest global car rental company, recently announced plans to convert one-fourth of its fleet (500,000 vehicles), into electric vehicles by the end of 2024.

Not just Hertz, a report Market Research Future also indicates that the global electric vehicle rental market is rapidly growing. From 2022 to 2030, the market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15% and reach approximately $28.9 billion by 2030.

According to Ian Zaffino, a Managing Director of Oppenheimer, electric vehicles may reshape the business model of the car rental industry.

Rental car companies can benefit from the electrification transition in several ways. Firstly, the depreciation cost of electric vehicles is lower than the conventional fuel vehicles'. Zaffino also points out that a fuel vehicle may lose value by as much as 1.25% per month, while electric vehicles experience a monthly loss of approximately 0.85% to 1%, partly due to lower operational costs.

Secondly, companies like Hertz rely heavily on business trips, and many businesses nowadays consider reducing their carbon footprint as an important part of their (ESG) plans. Hence, there is an increasing demand for EV rental.

Stephen Scherr

Hertz CEO

"EV rental demand is very strong and strong across all aspects of our business. corporate travel in EVs also higher, largely because corporates are satisfying their own ESG objectives by compelling their employees to be and rent electric vehicles from us."

Additionally, in the US, rental car companies have partnered with ride-hailing services, as well as many drivers using these services have recognized the benefits of renting electric vehicles.

An Uber driver in the US mentioned that renting a Tesla for a week would cost her $340, but she could potentially earn around $1,800 in just one weekend. This is partly because some passengers are curious and want to experience a Tesla since they have never tried traveling via an EV before. Furthermore, the driver stated that her weekly charging costs are about $120, which is less than what she used to spend on gasoline for a conventional car. Combined with incentives offered by ride-hailing services for drivers who rent electric vehicles, she has indeed benefited significantly.

According to Hertz, there are already 50,000 Uber drivers who have rented electric vehicles from the company, and the income of drivers renting electric vehicles is about 10% to 15% higher than those renting fuel vehicles.

Some analysis points out a loophole in the US "Inflation Reduction Act" that favors the electric vehicle rental industry. While the act has strict regulations regarding tax credits for purchasing electric vehicles, the constraints on tax credits for commercial electric vehicles are relatively less. In December of last year, the US Department of the Treasury classified leasing electric vehicles as a commercial use, which has accelerated the rapid development of the electric vehicle rental industry.

Although the tax credits for rental cars cannot be directly transferred to consumers or lessees, rental companies can use them to lower their rental prices. The CEO of Ford Motor Credit Company stated that non-US automakers may also engage more in the electric vehicle rental business. We will keep a close eye on this development.