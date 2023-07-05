CCTV Script 16/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 16, 2023.

Although in 2023 the global economy is facing multiple headwinds such as uncertain interest rate environment, banking industry volatility, and inflation, the latest report from the World Platinum Investment Council (WPIC) points out that there may be a severe shortage of platinum in the market this year, with a deficit of up to 983,000 ounces, which is a 77% increase compared to the organization's forecast in March.

One difference between platinum and gold is that platinum's value depends more on supply and demand dynamics and is less influenced by investor sentiment, due to its wider application in industries. From a supply and demand aspect, the WPIC predicts that platinum demand will increase by 28% compared to 2022, while supply will decrease by 1% year-on-year.

The main sources of platinum's supply are mining and recycling. Among them, mining supply is mainly concentrated in South Africa, accounting for about 70% of global platinum supply, but this year, South Africa's power shortages have severely restricted platinum mining and refining.

In the first quarter of this year, South Africa's platinum production decreased by 14% year-on-year. At the same time, global platinum recycling has been consistently low, with a 12% year-on-year decrease.

On the demand side, platinum demand mainly comes from four sectors: automotive, industrial, jewelry, and investment. Among them, the automotive and industrial sectors have seen strong growth.

Firstly, the World Platinum Investment Council points out that 2023 is expected to be a record-breaking year for platinum demand in the industrial sector, with a 17% year-on-year increase. This is mainly due to increased platinum usage in the glass and medical industries. According to the report, the expansion of production capacity in China's glass and chemical industries also supports the growth of investment demand.

Currently the auto-makers are replacing palladium with platinum as a catalyst converter to reduce toxic gas emissions from vehicles. This is because both have similar catalytic properties, but platinum is cheaper. Moreover, increasingly strict emission regulations further support the demand for platinum. The WPIC predicts that global automotive demand for platinum will increase by 12% compared to last year.

Regarding the trading price of platinum, it can be seen that the price has already rebounded by about one-fifth from its low point in February, reaching over $1,000 per ounce. In April, the price even reached a high of $1,130 per ounce, which is higher than the average level of the past five years, which was around $940 per ounce.

Another thing is the relationship between platinum and hydrogen energy has also attracted investors' interest. Platinum can be used as a catalyst in hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers. As hydrogen energy plays an increasingly important role in global decarbonization, the related demand for platinum is expected to increase significantly. Therefore, some analysts believe that platinum is the most promising among the six platinum group metals.