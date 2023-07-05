CCTV Script 17/05/23

— This is the script of CNBC's news report for China's CCTV on May 17, 2023.

In fact the atmosphere of this hearing was not tense, unlike an attack on a company, but more like a suggestion exchange meeting on the regulation of artificial intelligence technology. Sam Altman's debut in Congress has garnered appreciation from many Congressmen, mainly due to his embracing attitude towards regulation and his proactive approach to seeking collaboration.

Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO

"We need a new framework. Certainly companies like ours bear a lot of responsibility for the tools that we put out in the world, but tool users do as well. （cut to） And we'd love to work together."

The US Congress is primarily concerned about repeating the mistakes of the social media era. During that time, when social media platforms like Facebook and Twitter emerged, Congress failed to regulate them in a timely manner, resulting in the proliferation of data privacy issues and misinformation. Now, Congress hopes to intervene in regulation before the risks of artificial intelligence emerge.

The US Congress has several concerns regarding generative AI, including the potential for a large volume of AI-generated misinformation during US elections, the impact of AI on the job market, the weak non-English language capabilities of AI, copyright issues related to AI-generated and referenced content, the possibility of harmful content generated by AI, and the risk of public figures or individuals being impersonated by AI.

Not only Congressmen but also some market analysts, when talking with CNBC, have expressed their concerns about AI regulation.

Plexo Capital's Lo Toney

"I don't think that anyone wants to repeat the mistakes made with social media. So I think they're going to take this seriously. I hope they approach this, not trying to use a blanket, but really thinking about like a product manager, think about some specific use cases."

Firstmark Capital's Rick Heitzmann

"You're already seeing data leaking. And you're already seeing applications out there, which can do deep fakes, which could do a bunch of things, which could not only alter the election, but really affect the economy."

Regarding issues such as elections and job displacement, Altman employed a strategy of presenting both positive and negative aspects, expressing the importance of technological development while also highlighting the potential threats. He put forward three specific recommendations On the AI regulation.

First, he suggests establishing a new federal agency responsible for issuing authorization licenses for AI models. If a model fails to meet government requirements, the license can be revoked. Second, he believes that the government should build safety standards for high-performance AI models, ensuring that they pass specific tests to guarantee the absence of dangerous content generation. Third, he called for independent audits of AI models by third-party experts in addition to developers and the government.

Senator Blumenthal, a Democrat who chaired the hearing, told medias that Altman's testimony was markedly different from other CEOs. Altman demonstrated a willingness to take specific actions, which came across as genuine.

Now not only the US Congress but regulatory bodies worldwide are intensifying their scrutiny of AI. Recently, the European Parliament has been engaged in extensive negotiations on the world's first-ever Artificial Intelligence Act, which includes restrictions on the use of chatbot-like conversational AI. This is expected to be the most stringent limitation on AI technology development globally. According to the current schedule, the legislation will be submitted for a full vote in the European Parliament in June.

In addition, the Federal Trade Commission in the US and competition regulatory bodies in the UK have issued warnings or announced plans to conduct reviews of artificial intelligence.

Therefore, as companies embrace AI and various AI applications are about to emerge, global regulatory bodies are swiftly taking action due to concerns about the misuse of AI technology. We will continue to keep a close eye on these developments.